ANALYSIS: Offset demand outpacing thin supply as California cap-and-trade deadline approaches

Published 22:47 on August 22, 2022 / Last updated at 22:47 on August 22, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Record-low California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances are running up against strong demand ahead of the state’s first interim cap-and-trade deadline in the post-2020 era, while credits that provide direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) are continuing to trend upward in price, according to developers and market participants.