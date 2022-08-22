Record-low California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances are running up against strong demand ahead of the state’s first interim cap-and-trade deadline in the post-2020 era, while credits that provide direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) are continuing to trend upward in price, according to developers and market participants.
ANALYSIS: Offset demand outpacing thin supply as California cap-and-trade deadline approaches
