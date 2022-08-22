California gasoline sales stay below 2021 levels, diesel sales decline further in May

Published 22:42 on August 22, 2022

Gasoline sales in California in May rose to their highest levels so far this year but stayed beneath 2021 totals, while diesel consumption continued to decline from records posted in March, according to state data released Friday.