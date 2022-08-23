South Korea lines up potential partners for Article 6.2 carbon trade

South Korea has begun negotiations with 17 countries over potential bilateral carbon trading deals under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, including major emitters such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia.