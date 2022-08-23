The Director-General of the European Commission’s climate directorate (DG CLIMA) has passed away at the age of 65, according to media reports.
European Commission’s top climate official Petriccione dies
The Director-General of the European Commission’s climate directorate (DG CLIMA) has passed away at the age of 65, according to media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.