NA Markets: CCA prices slide during summer lull, RGAs inch back on delayed programme review

Published 23:12 on July 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:12 on July 7, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced this week but still held onto gains from the volatile end of the second quarter, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) was up slightly as Pennsylvania officially entered the bloc, barring a court decision.