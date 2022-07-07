WCI compliance account transfers hit six-year low in Q2

Published 23:20 on July 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:20 on July 7, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI emitters in the second quarter shifted the fewest number of allowances into compliance accounts since 2016, as the allowance glut of the linked cap-and-trade system ticked up to a new all-time high, according to programme data published Thursday.