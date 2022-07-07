California regulator ARB on Thursday presented illustrative scenarios for ratcheting up 2030 carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while asking for public input on phasing out credits for certain fuel pathways and limiting the amount of crop-based biofuels in the programme.
California signals higher LCFS targets, crop-based biofuel caps in future reform
California regulator ARB on Thursday presented illustrative scenarios for ratcheting up 2030 carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while asking for public input on phasing out credits for certain fuel pathways and limiting the amount of crop-based biofuels in the programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.