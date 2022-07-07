California signals higher LCFS targets, crop-based biofuel caps in future reform

Published 23:03 on July 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:44 on July 7, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB on Thursday presented illustrative scenarios for ratcheting up 2030 carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while asking for public input on phasing out credits for certain fuel pathways and limiting the amount of crop-based biofuels in the programme.