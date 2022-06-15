Race to Zero campaign tightens rules to help prevent greenwashing

Published 20:02 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 20:02 on June 15, 2022

The UN-backed Race to Zero campaign updated its criteria on Wednesday to ensure credible net zero targets from corporates and financial organisations, aiming to overcome greenwashing concerns while specifying requirements for carbon credit use and other elements.