New York power generators request CO2 price in final Scoping Plan

Published 20:08 on June 15, 2022

New York state's power generators are joining labour unions and environmental groups in calling for a CO2 charge in the electricity market ahead of the final Scoping Plan publication, a coalition said in public comments released Wednesday.