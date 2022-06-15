EU carbon posted a second day of gains on Wednesday as traders took heart from reports that lawmakers had reached a provisional Parliamentary deal on ETS reforms, while energy markets continued to forge ahead amid further cuts in natural gas supplies.
Euro Markets: EUAs post second day of gains amid MEP pact, stronger gas prices
EU carbon posted a second day of gains on Wednesday as traders took heart from reports that lawmakers had reached a provisional Parliamentary deal on ETS reforms, while energy markets continued to forge ahead amid further cuts in natural gas supplies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.