New US CBAM bill could attract Manchin support, though time running out
Legislation to implement a US carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and help the American manufactured metals industry may win support from conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (D), though only several months remain for the bill to pass, a webinar heard Wednesday.
