Canada’s environment ministry on Wednesday finalised regulations for the national carbon offset system, simultaneously announcing plans to initiate development of a direct air capture (DAC) protocol and provide a ‘tonne-year’ accounting option for sequestration-based projects.
Canada adds DAC protocol, tonne-year accounting to launch of federal offset system
Canada’s environment ministry on Wednesday finalised regulations for the national carbon offset system, simultaneously announcing plans to initiate development of a direct air capture (DAC) protocol and provide a ‘tonne-year’ accounting option for sequestration-based projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.