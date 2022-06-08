US agriculture carbon firm doles out $9 mln to participants in first year

Published 22:27 on June 8, 2022 / Last updated at 22:36 on June 8, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major US-based agricultural carbon offset firm has distributed $9 mln to US farmers and ranchers in its first year, it announced Wednesday.