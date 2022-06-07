Asia Pacific > ANZ taps rival bank for new head of commodities, carbon

ANZ taps rival bank for new head of commodities, carbon

Published 11:28 on June 7, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:28 on June 7, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Australia-headquartered bank ANZ has hired a new head of commodities in Singapore who comes from a similar role at a rival bank.

Australia-headquartered bank ANZ has hired a new head of commodities in Singapore who comes from a similar role at a rival bank.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software