Clarksons introduces VER platform for corporate shipping clients

Published 18:03 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 18:03 on June 7, 2022

Integrated shipping services firm Clarksons has launched a carbon mitigation platform that will allow its clients to purchase VERs from two global offset standards.