Japanese industrial players Eneos and Mitsui have agreed with the UAE’s oil company ADNOC to study developing a clean hydrogen supply chain between their two countries, they announced Tuesday.
Japanese corporates strike deal seeking to source hydrogen from the UAE
Japanese industrial players Eneos and Mitsui have agreed with the UAE’s oil company ADNOC to study developing a clean hydrogen supply chain between their two countries, they announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.