Japanese corporates strike deal seeking to source hydrogen from the UAE

Published 10:52 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 10:52 on June 7, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Japan, Middle East, Other APAC, South Korea / No Comments

Japanese industrial players Eneos and Mitsui have agreed with the UAE’s oil company ADNOC to study developing a clean hydrogen supply chain between their two countries, they announced Tuesday.