The state government in Malaysia’s Sarawak will prepare a climate change policy document in a follow-up to last week’s passing in the legislative assembly of a law that laid out a framework for setting up a statewide forestry-based carbon market.
Malaysia’s Sarawak to develop statewide climate policy in follow-up to passage of forest carbon law
