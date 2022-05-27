ANALYSIS: ‘Carbon neutral’ fuel trades go underground as oil majors fear criticism

May 27, 2022

Oil and gas players are continuing to make ‘carbon neutral’ fuel deals despite a major drop off in announcements, observers told Carbon Pulse, with the firms believed to be making secretive trades involving millions of carbon credits to offset fossil fuel shipments even as they struggle to agree on how to report them.