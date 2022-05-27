Exchange to impose temporary price controls on China’s green power trading market

Published 09:27 on May 27, 2022 / Last updated at 09:27 on May 27, 2022 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments

The Beijing Power Exchange will impose initial price control measures in the emerging green power trading market to avoid price spikes, it said when laying out rules for the new scheme, a move tipped to lure away at least some participants from China’s carbon offset market.