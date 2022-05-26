Australian developer eyes early 2023 launch of much-anticipated new offset method

Published 06:55 on May 26, 2022

A new flexible methodology in Australia’s carbon market expected to attract more landholders to start projects and with the potential to scale up offset supply significantly is likely ready for implementation around February next year, according to its developer.