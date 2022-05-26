Africa > Insurance products emerging to guard against Paris-era carbon market risks

Insurance products emerging to guard against Paris-era carbon market risks

Published 14:09 on May 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:09 on May 26, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Insurance mechanisms are emerging as a way to guard against policy reversal in carbon markets, where some say these products could mitigate the risk of government U-turns or other political risks associated with Paris-aligned emissions trade.

Insurance mechanisms are emerging as a way to guard against policy reversal in carbon markets, where some say these products could mitigate the risk of government U-turns or other political risks associated with Paris-aligned emissions trade.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software