Australian seaweed to cut cow burps soon, but farmers will have to wait for ACCUs

Published 02:58 on May 26, 2022 / Last updated at 03:28 on May 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The first use of Asparigopsis – a type of seaweed endemic to Australia – to reduce methane emissions in livestock could occur in a matter of months, however it may be some time before farmers can begin generating Australian Carbon Credits Units (ACCUs) for it.