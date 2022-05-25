Tokenisation and the use of blockchain is a double-edged sword that needs high water marks to provide integrity in carbon markets, a conference heard Wednesday following earlier news that Verra stopped crypto companies from tokenising credits that have already been retired.
Tokenisation of carbon credits needs higher standards, experts say
Tokenisation and the use of blockchain is a double-edged sword that needs high water marks to provide integrity in carbon markets, a conference heard Wednesday following earlier news that Verra stopped crypto companies from tokenising credits that have already been retired.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.