California offset issuance hits two-year low, while DEBs prices rise

Published 21:53 on May 25, 2022 / Last updated at 21:58 on May 25, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB distributed the smallest number of compliance offsets this week since spring 2020, while traders reported credits tagged with in-state benefits were seeing increasingly higher values than out-of-state units.