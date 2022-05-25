UPDATE – Boundaries increasingly blurred between voluntary and compliance markets as standards are pending

Published 15:21 on May 25, 2022 / Last updated at 17:39 on May 25, 2022 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The difference between the voluntary carbon market (VCM) and compliance carbon markets will continue to blur, speakers told a conference on Wednesday, ahead of hotly-anticipated standards to be published later this year.