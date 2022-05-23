Virginia green group hits back at Dominion’s “politically motivated” RGGI rate suspension request

Published 22:06 on May 23, 2022 / Last updated at 22:11 on May 23, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

An environmental organisation this week lobbed heavy criticism at Virginia utility Dominion Energy’s request to suspend its existing rate case to recover RGGI allowance costs, saying the move is designed to provide political support for Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to rescind the state’s power sector cap-and-trade regulation.