The US EPA on Monday published a proposed schedule for finalising 2023 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes, which will see the agency exercise more discretion in setting the yearly biofuel quotas.
US EPA targets next spring for publishing RFS ‘reset’ rule
The US EPA on Monday published a proposed schedule for finalising 2023 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes, which will see the agency exercise more discretion in setting the yearly biofuel quotas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.