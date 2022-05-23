A carbon credit ratings agency has awarded ratings to three more projects in the past week, but only one was given a high likelihood of avoiding or removing one tonne of CO2 equivalent, while the other two were given a moderate chance.
US prairie conservation offset project wins AAA rating
A carbon credit ratings agency has awarded ratings to three more projects in the past week, but only one was given a high likelihood of avoiding or removing one tonne of CO2 equivalent, while the other two were given a moderate chance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.