US prairie conservation offset project wins AAA rating

Published 19:26 on May 23, 2022

A carbon credit ratings agency has awarded ratings to three more projects in the past week, but only one was given a high likelihood of avoiding or removing one tonne of CO2 equivalent, while the other two were given a moderate chance.