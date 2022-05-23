Analysts slash near-term EU carbon price forecasts on REPowerEU plan

Published 17:31 on May 23, 2022 / Last updated at 17:31 on May 23, 2022

The EU’s new REPowerEU strategy risks tapping the brakes on the upward trajectory of the bloc’s carbon permit prices, analysts have warned, thereby threatening to hinder progress on Europe’s climate objectives.