VCM Report: Nature-based credit prices resilient as technology offsets extend slump

Published 16:51 on May 23, 2022 / Last updated at 17:36 on May 23, 2022

Technology voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) extended losses for a seventh consecutive week to set a new nine-month low as offsets continued to track tumbling stock markets, while nature-based credits retained their recent resilience to move sideways.