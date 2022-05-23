Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on May 23, 2022

EUAs fell to their lowest in nearly four weeks as selling stretched into a fourth day amid a weak auction and continued concerns over the European Commission's intention to sell as many as 250 million EUAs to fund its shift away from Russian fossil fuels.