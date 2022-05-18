Americas > PREVIEW: Bearish macroeconomic headwinds temper expectations for Q2 WCI auction

PREVIEW: Bearish macroeconomic headwinds temper expectations for Q2 WCI auction

Published 02:46 on May 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:46 on May 18, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Traders believe a depressed macroeconomic environment and higher costs of capital will limit speculator bids at Wednesday’s California-Quebec carbon auction, which could lead to the current vintage auction settling more in line with the secondary market than the previous two WCI sales.

