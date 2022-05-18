Traders believe a depressed macroeconomic environment and higher costs of capital will limit speculator bids at Wednesday’s California-Quebec carbon auction, which could lead to the current vintage auction settling more in line with the secondary market than the previous two WCI sales.
PREVIEW: Bearish macroeconomic headwinds temper expectations for Q2 WCI auction
