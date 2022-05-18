A global standard for green hydrogen, the world’s first, has been launched by the newly-formed Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) at an industry conference, reflecting stepped up efforts to promote the production and utilisation of the emerging low carbon fuel.
Green hydrogen body launches global standard to boost industry credentials
A global standard for green hydrogen, the world’s first, has been launched by the newly-formed Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) at an industry conference, reflecting stepped up efforts to promote the production and utilisation of the emerging low carbon fuel.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.