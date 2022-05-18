Green hydrogen body launches global standard to boost industry credentials

A global standard for green hydrogen, the world’s first, has been launched by the newly-formed Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2) at an industry conference, reflecting stepped up efforts to promote the production and utilisation of the emerging low carbon fuel.