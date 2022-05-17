Washington state proposes lower cap-and-trade emissions baseline, same reserve prices as California

Published May 17, 2022

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Tuesday published its draft WCI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, lowering the programme’s emissions baseline compared to the agency’s previous thinking and proposing the same allowance floor and ceiling prices as the California carbon market.