Washington state proposes lower cap-and-trade emissions baseline, same reserve prices as California

Published 23:36 on May 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:36 on May 17, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Tuesday published its draft WCI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, lowering the programme’s emissions baseline compared to the agency’s previous thinking and proposing the same allowance floor and ceiling prices as the California carbon market.

