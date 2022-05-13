LCFS Market: California prices rise and fall with Scoping Plan release

May 13, 2022

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices marched to a one-month high this week on optimism that regulator ARB will propose more stringent GHG goals from the programme, but fell over the latter half of the week after the agency’s draft Scoping Plan provided few new details on this ambition.