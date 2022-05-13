Two companies required to make up Oregon Clean Fuels Program shortfall for 2021

A pair of finished fuel providers will need to meet their 2021 Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) compliance shortfalls through the clean fuel standard’s Credit Clearance Market (CCM) this summer, a state agency announced Friday.