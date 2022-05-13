A pair of finished fuel providers will need to meet their 2021 Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) compliance shortfalls through the clean fuel standard’s Credit Clearance Market (CCM) this summer, a state agency announced Friday.
Two companies required to make up Oregon Clean Fuels Program shortfall for 2021
A pair of finished fuel providers will need to meet their 2021 Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) compliance shortfalls through the clean fuel standard’s Credit Clearance Market (CCM) this summer, a state agency announced Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.