Oil and gas gamble on emissions tech comes with risk to credibility on meeting climate goals, report says

Published 07:34 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 08:03 on May 12, 2022 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Oil and gas companies are upgrading their climate targets but the sector still faces a credibility gap due to reliance on technologies to mitigate emissions that are expensive and unproven at scale, a report released on Thursday has found.