Mitsui takes minority stake in Australian offset developer

Published 05:41 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 05:41 on May 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Japan, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japanese trading house Mitsui has taken a 33.7% stake in one of Australia’s biggest carbon credit developers, its third big investment in the Australian offset market in just a year.