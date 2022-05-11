Brazil will soon create a carbon market by presidential decree, bypassing legislation that has stalled in Congress since last fall, a media outlet reported Wednesday.
Brazil to issue presidential decree for carbon market this month –media
Brazil will soon create a carbon market by presidential decree, bypassing legislation that has stalled in Congress since last fall, a media outlet reported Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.