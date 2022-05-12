Crypto carbon group announces token buy-back programme amid price crash

Published 07:51 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 07:51 on May 12, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Brazilian company Moss.Earth said late Wednesday it will buy back up to 10,000 of its MCO2 tokens daily in response to the price falling almost 30% over the past week amid turmoil in the crypto market.