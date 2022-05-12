Brazilian company Moss.Earth said late Wednesday it will buy back up to 10,000 of its MCO2 tokens daily in response to the price falling almost 30% over the past week amid turmoil in the crypto market.
Crypto carbon group announces token buy-back programme amid price crash
Brazilian company Moss.Earth said late Wednesday it will buy back up to 10,000 of its MCO2 tokens daily in response to the price falling almost 30% over the past week amid turmoil in the crypto market.
