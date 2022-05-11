A newly established carbon trading platform in China is being met with suspicion among market participants after refusing to disclose information about its projects and the offsets it has issued.
Secretive Chinese offset scheme triggers doubts over legitimacy
A newly established carbon trading platform in China is being met with suspicion among market participants after refusing to disclose information about its projects and the offsets it has issued.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.