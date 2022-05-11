PNG NGOs lash govt agency over REDD+ safeguard workshop failings

Published 07:10 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 07:10 on May 11, 2022

Papua New Guinea environmental NGOs have accused the government’s Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA) of failing to provide stakeholders with enough time to scrutinise REDD+ safeguard documents, and to properly enforce its moratorium on such projects to be developed for the voluntary market.