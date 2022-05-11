Japan to require no emissions targets, offset acquisitions in GX League pilot phase

Participants in Japan’s voluntary emissions trading scheme will not be required to set specific emissions targets for the current financial year, but instead focus on the preparation for the full-scale launch of the market in April next year, the government said Wednesday.