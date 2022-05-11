Participants in Japan’s voluntary emissions trading scheme will not be required to set specific emissions targets for the current financial year, but instead focus on the preparation for the full-scale launch of the market in April next year, the government said Wednesday.
Japan to require no emissions targets, offset acquisitions in GX League pilot phase
