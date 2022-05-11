SK Market: Korean auction clears at lowest level for 2021 compliance cycle

Published 10:40 on May 11, 2022

South Korea’s monthly KAU auction cleared Wednesday at the lowest level seen for the 2021 emissions year, with less than half the volume on offer picked up despite the government making cuts in the available number of units.