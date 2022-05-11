South Korea’s monthly KAU auction cleared Wednesday at the lowest level seen for the 2021 emissions year, with less than half the volume on offer picked up despite the government making cuts in the available number of units.
SK Market: Korean auction clears at lowest level for 2021 compliance cycle
