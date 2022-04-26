(Updates throughout with information from a separate expert panel)
UPDATE – Nature-based offset prices seen climbing through inflationary headwinds, say experts
Voluntary carbon market prices could diverge further this year as demand for nature-based carbon credits is seen riding out the inflation-hit global economy while some technology-based units are weighed down by a supply glut, analysts and bullish investors told panels on Tuesday.
