The Bahamas has proposed legislation that will chart a course for the Caribbean nation’s participation in the voluntary carbon market, a move that follows other legal frameworks emerging from host countries and raises questions on how these play into the unregulated market’s norms.
FEATURE: Bahamas and others step in from the sidelines of voluntary carbon market
The Bahamas has proposed legislation that will chart a course for the Caribbean nation’s participation in the voluntary carbon market, a move that follows other legal frameworks emerging from host countries and raises questions on how these play into the unregulated market’s norms.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.