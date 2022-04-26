Pressure is mounting on an influential non-profit group to drop its classification of burning waste as an “alternative fuel” in cement kilns, with environmental campaigners claiming that millions of dollars meant for climate mitigation will instead prop up one of the world’s most climate-polluting industries.
Non-profit body under pressure to drop green label for cement-making fuel
Pressure is mounting on an influential non-profit group to drop its classification of burning waste as an “alternative fuel” in cement kilns, with environmental campaigners claiming that millions of dollars meant for climate mitigation will instead prop up one of the world’s most climate-polluting industries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.