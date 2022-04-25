US EPA to finalise multi-year Renewable Fuel Standard quotas by June 3

Published 19:58 on April 25, 2022 / Last updated at 22:02 on April 25, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA will publish several years' worth of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel volumes by early June as part of a consent decree approved Friday.