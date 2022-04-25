Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values largely faded or held steady this week as traders pointed to a lack of activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) and uncertainty about where the next round of buyers will come from.
VCM Report: VER prices meander as market searches for buyers
