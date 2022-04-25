VCM Report: VER prices meander as market searches for buyers

Published 21:58 on April 25, 2022 / Last updated at 21:58 on April 25, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values largely faded or held steady this week as traders pointed to a lack of activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) and uncertainty about where the next round of buyers will come from.