Regulated entities extend California carbon, RGGI net long positions

Published 21:39 on April 22, 2022 / Last updated at 22:18 on April 22, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI emitters added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for the third straight week, as compliance players in the RGGI programme also boosted their net length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.